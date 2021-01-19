Prime Meridian (OTCMKTS:PMHG) and Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI) Head-To-Head Review

Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI) and Prime Meridian (OTCMKTS:PMHG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Eagle Financial Services and Prime Meridian’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Financial Services $43.21 million 2.42 $9.76 million N/A N/A Prime Meridian $20.52 million 2.77 $3.54 million N/A N/A

Eagle Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than Prime Meridian.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Eagle Financial Services and Prime Meridian, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Prime Meridian 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Eagle Financial Services and Prime Meridian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Financial Services 24.94% 11.45% 1.19% Prime Meridian 17.12% 6.80% 0.68%

Dividends

Eagle Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Prime Meridian pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%.

Risk & Volatility

Eagle Financial Services has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prime Meridian has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.6% of Eagle Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.8% of Prime Meridian shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.3% of Eagle Financial Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Eagle Financial Services beats Prime Meridian on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eagle Financial Services

Eagle Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Clarke County that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the Shenandoah Valley and Northern Virginia. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, NOW, money market, and regular savings accounts; and demand and time deposits. It also provides one-to-four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate, construction and land development, real estate mortgage, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as secured and unsecured consumer loans, which include personal installment loans, personal lines of credit, automobile loans, and credit card loans. In addition, the company offers personal and retirement plan services; investment services comprising tax-deferred annuities, IRAs and rollovers, mutual funds, retirement plans, college savings plans, life insurance, long term care insurance, fixed income investing, brokerage CDs, and full service or discount brokerage services; non-deposit investment products; and title insurance products. Further, it provides ATM and debit cards; and telephone, internet, and mobile banking services, as well as other commercial deposit account services, such as ACH origination and remote deposit capture. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 12 full-service branches; and 1 drive-through only facility in the Virginia communities of Berryville, Winchester, Boyce, Stephens City, Purcellville, Leesburg, and Ashburn, as well as 13 ATM locations. Eagle Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Berryville, Virginia.

About Prime Meridian

Prime Meridian Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for Prime Meridian Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market, savings, term certificate of deposit, demand interest bearing and non-interest bearing, NOW, and escrow accounts, as well as retirement savings plans and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial real estate, residential real estate and home equity, construction, and commercial loans; and consumer loans comprising financing of automobiles, boats, and recreational vehicles, as well as standby letters of credit. The company also offers debit and credit cards; mobile banking, remote deposit, mobile deposit, Apple Pay, bank-to-bank transfer, and online banking services; and safe deposit, wire transfer, foreign exchange, direct deposits, notary, night depository, official checks, domestic collections, bank drafts, automated teller services, drive-in tellers, and banking by mail services, as well as invests in securities. As of April 30, 2020, it operated four banking offices in Tallahassee, Crawfordville, and Lakeland, Florida. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Tallahassee, Florida.

