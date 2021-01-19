Primerica (NYSE:PRI) PT Raised to $155.00

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primerica from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Primerica has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $153.25.

Shares of PRI stock opened at $138.05 on Friday. Primerica has a 1-year low of $61.20 and a 1-year high of $141.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.44.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.43. Primerica had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $568.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. Primerica’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Primerica will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $403,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 23,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,203,484.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total value of $266,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,982.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 319,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,153,000 after buying an additional 4,996 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 304,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,524,000 after buying an additional 10,562 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 263,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,847,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,524,000 after buying an additional 74,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 636.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 152,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,305,000 after buying an additional 132,113 shares in the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

