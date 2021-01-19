PRiVCY One Day Trading Volume Hits $10.00 (PRIV)

PRiVCY (CURRENCY:PRIV) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. One PRiVCY coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PRiVCY has a market capitalization of $36,267.08 and $10.00 worth of PRiVCY was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PRiVCY has traded up 51.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00051676 BTC.

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About PRiVCY

PRIV is a coin. PRiVCY’s total supply is 22,175,970 coins and its circulating supply is 16,508,939 coins. The official website for PRiVCY is privcy.io. The Reddit community for PRiVCY is /r/PRiVCY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PRiVCY’s official Twitter account is @PRiVCY_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PRiVCY

