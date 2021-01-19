Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Buys 1,066 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up about 1.0% of Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harding Loevner LP boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Truist assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on AbbVie from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

Shares of ABBV traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $112.18. The company had a trading volume of 7,716,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,032,496. The firm has a market cap of $198.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $113.41.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.17%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,655,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,007,195. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total transaction of $22,437,795.52. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 308,884 shares of company stock valued at $30,552,196. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

