Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Buys 85 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3,554.9% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 24,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 23,889 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,677,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 25,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAT. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. OTR Global raised Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Langenberg & Company lowered Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.10.

CAT stock traded down $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $194.06. 2,297,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,617,632. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.50 and a 12-month high of $200.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $182.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $105.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 8,894 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,556,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,561,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,318 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.50, for a total value of $416,081.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,531 shares of company stock valued at $6,619,389. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

