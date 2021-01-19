Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $511,000 Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Square during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Square during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in shares of Square by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Square during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Square in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. CSFB boosted their price objective on Square from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Truist boosted their price objective on Square from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Square from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.39.

Shares of SQ stock traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $227.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,479,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,204,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.33 and a fifty-two week high of $246.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $222.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 360.43, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total transaction of $1,739,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 423,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,713,473.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.03, for a total transaction of $35,406,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,163,655 shares of company stock valued at $241,017,093. 21.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

