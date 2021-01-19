Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Increases Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 1.3% of Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,667,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 126,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $682,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.42. The stock had a trading volume of 648,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,332. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $81.70 and a 12 month high of $132.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.03.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

