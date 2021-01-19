Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,235 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 13.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,575,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,905 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 4.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,496,711 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,178,352,000 after buying an additional 410,180 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 5.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,245,128 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,147,135,000 after buying an additional 496,922 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,138,180 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $513,465,000 after acquiring an additional 94,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 4.8% in the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,059,557 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $379,630,000 after acquiring an additional 141,122 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $172.26. 7,641,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,580,910. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $183.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $169.31 and a 200 day moving average of $137.52. The firm has a market cap of $311.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $177.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.07.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $716,047.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,158,232. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $137,849.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,634 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,856.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 133,042 shares of company stock worth $20,844,647. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

