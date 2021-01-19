Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,444 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,621,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,210,756,000 after purchasing an additional 376,531 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,898,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 2,759 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 196 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total value of $6,696,780.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at $27,485,089.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total value of $4,799,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,759,398.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,246 shares of company stock valued at $18,220,461 in the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on TMO. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $512.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $494.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.58.

TMO traded up $4.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $507.38. 1,757,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,903,775. The stock has a market cap of $201.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.53, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $473.83 and a 200 day moving average of $443.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.21 and a 52 week high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

