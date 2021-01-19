Profile Utility Token (PUT) Trading 309.6% Higher This Week

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded up 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 19th. Profile Utility Token has a total market cap of $144,279.91 and approximately $3,244.00 worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Profile Utility Token token can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Profile Utility Token has traded 309.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,167.92 or 0.99850862 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00025439 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00012280 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002847 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Profile Utility Token Profile

Profile Utility Token (PUT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,289,804 tokens. The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put. Profile Utility Token’s official website is www.robin8put.org. Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

Buying and Selling Profile Utility Token

Profile Utility Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Profile Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Profile Utility Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Profile Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

