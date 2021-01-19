Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) PT Raised to $55.00 at Wedbush

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) had its target price hoisted by Wedbush from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Progress Software’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progress Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Shares of PRGS traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.91. 28,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,251. Progress Software has a 1-year low of $28.09 and a 1-year high of $52.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.64 and a 200 day moving average of $38.92.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. Progress Software had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 33.98%. The firm had revenue of $129.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Progress Software will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.12%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Progress Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Progress Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Progress Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Progress Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Progress Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

