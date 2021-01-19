Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Sets New 12-Month High at $50.23

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.23 and last traded at $48.95, with a volume of 18577 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.89.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Progyny from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.14.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 444.73 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.61 and a 200 day moving average of $31.43.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $98.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.54 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Progyny news, Director Beth C. Seidenberg sold 19,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $692,316.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,903 shares in the company, valued at $2,516,508. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 62,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $1,520,219.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,676,505 shares of company stock valued at $56,352,434 over the last 90 days. 33.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 132.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,520,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,041,000 after buying an additional 1,437,114 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 29.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,000,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,889,000 after buying an additional 451,831 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 163.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,093,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,220,000 after buying an additional 678,054 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny in the third quarter valued at about $30,930,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 13.7% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 665,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,582,000 after buying an additional 80,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

