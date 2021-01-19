ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY) Shares to Reverse Split on Thursday, January 21st

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY) are set to reverse split on the morning of Thursday, January 21st. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, January 6th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of NYSEARCA SRTY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,025,811. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.93. ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 has a 1-year low of $2.58 and a 1-year high of $60.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 in the third quarter valued at about $131,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 by 88.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 51,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 24,250 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 in the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 during the second quarter worth about $534,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 Company Profile

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which correspond to triple (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return -300% of the return of an index for a single day. The Russell 2000 Index consists of 2,000 of the smallest United States-domiciled, publicly traded common stocks included in the Russell 3000 Index.

