ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Stock Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.19

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.19 and traded as low as $5.73. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 shares last traded at $5.81, with a volume of 1,406,915 shares.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.19.

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 are going to reverse split on the morning of Thursday, January 21st. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, January 6th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, January 20th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPXU. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

