ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Thursday, January 21st (NYSEARCA:TWM)

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM)’s stock is set to reverse split on the morning of Thursday, January 21st. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, January 6th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, January 20th.

TWM traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.22. The company had a trading volume of 152,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,378,310. ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $30.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.70.

Get ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 12.7% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 during the third quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 28.5% during the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 316,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 70,144 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares UltraShort Russell2000

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

Read More: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.