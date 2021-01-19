ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) (ETR:PSM) Given a €19.50 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) (ETR:PSM) received a €19.50 ($22.94) target price from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 45.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PSM. Morgan Stanley set a €7.50 ($8.82) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.50 ($7.65) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Nord/LB set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €14.50 ($17.06) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €13.07 ($15.38).

Get ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) alerts:

Shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) stock opened at €13.41 ($15.78) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €13.43 and its 200 day moving average is €11.24. ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE has a 1 year low of €5.72 ($6.73) and a 1 year high of €14.34 ($16.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

About ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F)

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

Recommended Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.