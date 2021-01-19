Prospex Energy PLC (PXEN.L) (LON:PXEN) Shares Gap Down to $2.30

Prospex Energy PLC (PXEN.L) (LON:PXEN) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.30, but opened at $2.13. Prospex Energy PLC (PXEN.L) shares last traded at $2.13, with a volume of 64,388 shares.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.27, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Prospex Energy PLC (PXEN.L) Company Profile

Prospex Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas investment company in Europe. It holds interest in the Tesorillo Project that comprises two petroleum exploration licenses, the Tesorillo and Ruedalabola permits, which cover an area of approximately 38,000 hectares located in Cadiz Province in southern Spain; 50% economic interest in the exploration area of the EIV-1 Suceava Concession in Romania; and a 17% economic interest in the Podere Gallina exploration permit in Po Valley Basin, Italy.

