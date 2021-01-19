Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Receives $15.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Provident Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Provident Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of PFS stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.59. 310,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,312. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.81. Provident Financial Services has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $24.43. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $102.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Provident Financial Services news, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,190 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total value of $55,123.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,525 shares in the company, valued at $492,912. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 90.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,204 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

