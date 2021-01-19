ProVise Management Group LLC Cuts Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

ProVise Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,159 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. ProVise Management Group LLC owned about 0.11% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $18,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 9,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 16,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 17,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 947.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of SDY stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $109.40. The stock had a trading volume of 369,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,002. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.36 and a 200 day moving average of $98.36. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $67.57 and a 12-month high of $110.65.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.