ProVise Management Group LLC Has $3.08 Million Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Booking by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Capital Management grew its stake in Booking by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $43.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,163.04. The company had a trading volume of 274,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,530. The stock has a market cap of $88.59 billion, a PE ratio of 65.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,107.29 and a one year high of $2,290.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,137.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,870.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.98 by ($3.71). Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $45.54 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Booking from $1,950.00 to $1,840.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Booking in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1,720.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,165.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Booking presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,914.07.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

