ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 831 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

ProVise Management Group LLC cut its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,862 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 831 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triton Wealth Management PLLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 1,535 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 19.6% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,277 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,380 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.82.

LOW traded down $0.58 on Tuesday, reaching $170.76. 4,096,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,314,271. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.07. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $180.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $22.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

