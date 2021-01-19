ProVise Management Group LLC Trims Stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

ProVise Management Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF were worth $3,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,589,000 after purchasing an additional 15,490 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 43,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 16,968 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 27,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 7,881 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF stock traded up $0.82 on Tuesday, hitting $92.98. 567,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,064. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $93.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.82.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

