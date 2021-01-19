Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Given New $87.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, AR Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Prudential Financial from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Prudential Financial from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.54.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $83.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Prudential Financial has a fifty-two week low of $38.62 and a fifty-two week high of $97.24.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Prudential Financial will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 220.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,422,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,454,000 after buying an additional 978,919 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 71.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,580,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,235,000 after buying an additional 659,696 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 12.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,648,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,245,000 after buying an additional 527,368 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,118,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,120,000 after buying an additional 352,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 272.9% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 316,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,120,000 after acquiring an additional 231,805 shares during the period. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

