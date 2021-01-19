Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Acquired by Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 3.0% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 2.6% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.0% during the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 5,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.2% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

PSA traded down $3.77 on Tuesday, reaching $220.62. The stock had a trading volume of 951,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,992. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $155.37 and a 12-month high of $240.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $224.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.14. The company has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($1.19). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The firm had revenue of $730.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 74.42%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PSA. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $203.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $205.00 to $233.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.40.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

