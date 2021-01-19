Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. HSBC raised shares of Publicis Groupe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Publicis Groupe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Publicis Groupe stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,510. Publicis Groupe has a 12-month low of $5.78 and a 12-month high of $13.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.69.

Publicis Groupe Company Profile

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates as advertising agencies that offer billboard, television, radio, and press advertising services, as well as advertising solutions through digital channels under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; and provides crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services, as well as digital marketing services.

