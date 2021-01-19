Pundi X Trading Down 12% This Week (NPXS)

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. Pundi X has a market cap of $92.12 million and $19.08 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pundi X has traded down 12% against the dollar. One Pundi X token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pundi X alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00058018 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.89 or 0.00543261 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000245 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005566 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00042871 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,405.48 or 0.03897791 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00013012 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00015869 BTC.

Pundi X Profile

Pundi X (NPXS) is a token. It launched on March 8th, 2018. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,498,693,019 tokens and its circulating supply is 235,514,908,115 tokens. Pundi X’s official message board is medium.com/pundix. Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pundi X is pundix.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (NPXS) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X Token Trading

Pundi X can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pundi X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.