Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) Upgraded to Buy at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Pure Gold Mining in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a sector perform rating for the company.

Get Pure Gold Mining alerts:

Shares of Pure Gold Mining stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,434. Pure Gold Mining has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $2.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day moving average of $1.76.

About Pure Gold Mining

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Pure Gold Red Lake Gold project located near Red Lake, Ontario. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.