PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 490 ($6.40) target price on the stock.

PureTech Health stock traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 383 ($5.00). 108,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,789. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 355 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 289.90. PureTech Health has a fifty-two week low of GBX 198.50 ($2.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 447.66 ($5.85).

Get PureTech Health alerts:

About PureTech Health

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

See Also: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for PureTech Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureTech Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.