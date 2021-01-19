Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT) Shares Gap Up to $4.36

Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:PPBT)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.36, but opened at $4.95. Purple Biotech shares last traded at $4.78, with a volume of 19,294 shares trading hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Purple Biotech in a research note on Thursday, December 31st.

Get Purple Biotech alerts:

The company has a market cap of $77.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.33.

About Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT)

Purple Biotech Ltd., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through two segments, Oncology, and Pain and Hypertension. The company's marketed products include Consensi, a fixed-dose combination of celecoxib and amlodipine besylate for the simultaneous treatment of osteoarthritis pain and hypertension in the United States, as well as in China and South Korea.

Read More: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.