PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.14.

PVH has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $69.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. CL King lowered PVH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on PVH from $62.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PVH from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on PVH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of PVH stock traded down $3.17 on Tuesday, reaching $97.11. 20,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,380. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 2.33. PVH has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.08. PVH had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. PVH’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that PVH will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 23,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.92, for a total value of $2,517,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David F. Kozel sold 1,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.48, for a total transaction of $168,872.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 454,181 shares of company stock worth $41,467,269. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,562,654 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $507,536,000 after acquiring an additional 514,263 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of PVH by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,989 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 12,323 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $676,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of PVH by 112.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 724 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

