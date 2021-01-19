Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Decreased by KeyCorp

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Charter Communications in a research note issued on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.22. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $771.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Charter Communications’ Q2 2021 earnings at $4.83 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $6.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $19.71 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $63.22 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $640.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $655.44.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $628.91 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $650.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $614.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Charter Communications has a one year low of $345.67 and a one year high of $681.71. The company has a market capitalization of $125.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.87. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $12.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,221,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in Charter Communications by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 22,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,854,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Charter Communications by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,926,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,522,000 after acquiring an additional 236,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,073,000. Institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 9,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $594.81, for a total value of $5,757,165.99. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,299,870.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 58,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.89, for a total value of $34,712,976.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,388 shares in the company, valued at $50,881,855.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,860 shares of company stock worth $45,482,701 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

