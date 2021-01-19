Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Reduced by Analyst

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Illinois Tool Works in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.80 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.85. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.25 EPS.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Vertical Research upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.24.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $203.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $64.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. Illinois Tool Works has a 12 month low of $115.94 and a 12 month high of $224.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $205.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.84%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,602,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,262,000 after purchasing an additional 428,601 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,540,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,636,000 after purchasing an additional 268,059 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,478,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,731,000 after purchasing an additional 63,476 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 196.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 950,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,657,000 after purchasing an additional 629,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 811,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,870,000 after purchasing an additional 261,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

