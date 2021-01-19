Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Texas Instruments Incorporated Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Texas Instruments in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 15th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.42 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.40. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.78 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.19 EPS.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TXN. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Texas Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.11.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $169.19 on Monday. Texas Instruments has a twelve month low of $93.09 and a twelve month high of $173.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 20,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 24,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1,661.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 348,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,699,000 after purchasing an additional 328,295 shares during the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 22,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.31, for a total value of $3,409,941.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,922,608.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 28,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.44, for a total transaction of $4,226,957.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,596 shares in the company, valued at $11,145,874.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,462 shares of company stock worth $12,281,336. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

