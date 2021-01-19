Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Ingersoll Rand in a research report issued on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.10. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ingersoll Rand’s FY2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingersoll Rand has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.42.

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $45.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of -124.08 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.02. Ingersoll Rand has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $47.78.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 77.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 78,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 34,206 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter worth $57,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 97.9% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 170,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,787,000 after acquiring an additional 84,492 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter worth $14,492,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter worth $7,255,000. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 7,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total transaction of $324,990.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,290.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 230,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,200,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,686 shares of company stock worth $5,399,155 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

