Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) (TSE:MFC) Issued By National Bank Financial

Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) – Analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 17th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.69. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $2.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Get Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MFC. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$19.50 to C$24.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$19.50 to C$24.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.30.

Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) stock opened at C$24.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$22.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$20.18. The company has a current ratio of 162.41, a quick ratio of 92.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.56. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of C$12.58 and a 1-year high of C$27.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$47.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13.

Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$13.38 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO)’s payout ratio is 41.15%.

In related news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.20, for a total transaction of C$294,128.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$162,031.60.

About Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.