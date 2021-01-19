Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) Issued By Truist Securiti

Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Wyndham Destinations in a report released on Thursday, January 14th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now forecasts that the company will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.60. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Wyndham Destinations’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.38 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.39 EPS.

Get Wyndham Destinations alerts:

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.52. Wyndham Destinations had a net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $614.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.90 million.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WYND. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $41.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.26.

Shares of NYSE WYND opened at $47.42 on Monday. Wyndham Destinations has a fifty-two week low of $13.74 and a fifty-two week high of $53.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -395.13 and a beta of 1.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WYND. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,592,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,064,000 after buying an additional 1,300,119 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 1,403.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,207,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,446 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,248,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,720,000 after purchasing an additional 404,785 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 14.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,049,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,793,000 after purchasing an additional 374,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solel Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 84.9% during the third quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 801,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,659,000 after purchasing an additional 368,158 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $1,083,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 619,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,834,312.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Wyndham Destinations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.35%.

About Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations, Inc provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Featured Story: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Destinations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Destinations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.