Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for NXP Semiconductors Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:NXPI)

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) – Analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note issued on Friday, January 15th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now anticipates that the semiconductor provider will post earnings of $2.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.17.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.12.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $172.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -324.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $58.41 and a one year high of $182.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.84.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 184.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 299 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 135.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Julie Southern sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.65, for a total value of $642,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,654.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $403,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,532,627.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,128 shares of company stock valued at $6,171,512. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 18.66%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.