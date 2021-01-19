Qbao 24-Hour Volume Hits $16,140.00 (QBT)

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One Qbao token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Qbao has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. Qbao has a market cap of $134,577.82 and approximately $16,140.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000133 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000042 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qbao Profile

QBT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao. Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Qbao is medium.com/@Qbao2339. The official website for Qbao is qbao.fund.

Qbao Token Trading

Qbao can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbao should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qbao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

