Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target Increased to $200.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.82% from the company’s previous close.

QRVO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.52.

Get Qorvo alerts:

NASDAQ QRVO traded up $6.50 on Tuesday, hitting $183.79. The stock had a trading volume of 15,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,440. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Qorvo has a 52-week low of $67.54 and a 52-week high of $186.14. The stock has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP James L. Klein sold 2,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.84, for a total value of $425,779.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,573,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total transaction of $185,281.11. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,555,314.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,857. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vivid Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $526,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 15,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 4,979 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.