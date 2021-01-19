QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,599 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 82.5% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 365 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 96.4% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 377 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 31.4% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 381 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 50.6% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 384 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth about $51,000. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $6.32 on Tuesday, hitting $163.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,634,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $163.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,526 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $787,344.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,242,911.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $10,889,278.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,547,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,502,275. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QCOM. BNP Paribas raised QUALCOMM from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $106.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $160.00 price target on QUALCOMM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.04.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

