Quant Reaches Market Capitalization of $233.35 Million (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Quant has a total market cap of $233.35 million and approximately $3.64 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Quant has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar. One Quant token can now be purchased for $19.33 or 0.00052790 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004473 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003562 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000045 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00022317 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003391 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002806 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00013574 BTC.

Quant Profile

Quant (QNT) is a token. It launched on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network. The official website for Quant is quant.network. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quant Token Trading

Quant can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

