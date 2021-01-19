QunQun (QUN) 1-Day Volume Tops $225,467.00

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 19th. One QunQun token can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, QunQun has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. QunQun has a market capitalization of $1.77 million and $225,467.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00057862 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $192.36 or 0.00526860 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005552 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00043302 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,429.51 or 0.03915288 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00016218 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00012462 BTC.

QunQun Token Profile

QunQun is a token. It launched on January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 tokens. QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. QunQun’s official website is qunqun.io. The official message board for QunQun is medium.com/@qunqun_io.

According to CryptoCompare, “QunQun is an Ethereum-based incentive community platform. QUN is an ERC20 token that serves as medium of exchange on QunQun's platform. “

Buying and Selling QunQun

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using U.S. dollars.

