Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Upgraded to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has $138.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $77.00.

RL has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays cut Ralph Lauren from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Ralph Lauren from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group raised Ralph Lauren from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ralph Lauren has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $106.21.

RL traded down $3.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.98. 22,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,028. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.74, a PEG ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.25 and a 200 day moving average of $79.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ralph Lauren has a 52 week low of $59.82 and a 52 week high of $128.29.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.50. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 87,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.86, for a total value of $9,391,262.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,866,607.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. George bought 3,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.51 per share, for a total transaction of $250,742.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at $671,285.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,419 shares of company stock worth $13,961,607. 35.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,188,987 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $420,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,706 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,891,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 832,588 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,591,000 after purchasing an additional 153,651 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 1,222.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 149,820 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,183,000 after buying an additional 138,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 465,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,632,000 after buying an additional 113,248 shares in the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

