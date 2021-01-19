RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) (FRA:RAA) Given a €620.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €620.00 ($729.41) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) (FRA:RAA) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RAA. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €400.00 ($470.59) price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €400.00 ($470.59) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Baader Bank set a €420.00 ($494.12) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €450.00 ($529.41) price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €484.50 ($570.00).

RAA traded up €17.50 ($20.59) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €757.00 ($890.59). 13,123 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €735.01 and its 200 day moving average price is €634.89. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €428.33 ($503.92) and a one year high of €595.02 ($700.02).

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) Company Profile

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. The company offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers; care products for combi-steamers; and VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

