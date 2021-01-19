Raymond James Boosts Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) (TSE:CVE) Price Target to C$10.00

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price upped by Raymond James from C$7.50 to C$10.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, AR Network reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CVE. Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. CSFB cut shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from C$7.00 to C$9.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$8.24.

Shares of CVE traded up C$0.16 on Friday, reaching C$7.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,621,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,314,701. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of C$2.06 and a twelve month high of C$12.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.86 billion and a PE ratio of -4.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$7.63 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.25.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.33). The firm had revenue of C$3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Oil Sands, Deep Basin, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

