Raymond James Boosts Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO) Price Target to C$25.00

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ERO. TD Securities upped their price target on Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Cormark raised their price objective on Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$22.50 to C$21.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Pi Financial upped their price target on shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$21.70 to C$25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$23.50.

Get Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) alerts:

ERO traded up C$0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting C$21.31. 74,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,052. Ero Copper Corp. has a 1 year low of C$8.40 and a 1 year high of C$23.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$20.34 and a 200 day moving average price of C$19.25. The firm has a market cap of C$1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.82.

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$125.67 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Ero Copper Corp. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO)

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.