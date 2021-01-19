Raymond James Boosts Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Price Target to $10.00

Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $7.50 to $10.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

IVPAF has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Ivanhoe Mines currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.97.

Ivanhoe Mines stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.45. 207,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,520. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.12 and a 200 day moving average of $4.13. Ivanhoe Mines has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $6.16.

Ivanhoe Mines Company Profile

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located on the DRC's Copperbelt; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

