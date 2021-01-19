Raymond James Boosts SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) (TSE:SIL) Price Target to C$15.50

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) (TSE:SIL) had its price target upped by Raymond James from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Pi Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$16.65 price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Desjardins lowered shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Eight Capital increased their price target on SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) from C$14.75 to C$16.75 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Beacon Securities downgraded SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$16.48.

Shares of SIL stock traded down C$0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$11.66. 268,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,922. SilverCrest Metals Inc. has a 52 week low of C$4.50 and a 52 week high of C$16.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$12.64 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 29.69 and a quick ratio of 29.34. The stock has a market cap of C$1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.07.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) (TSE:SIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.11) by C($0.07). Equities research analysts forecast that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

