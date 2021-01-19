Raymond James Increases Skeena Resources (OTCMKTS:SKREF) Price Target to $5.00

Skeena Resources (OTCMKTS:SKREF) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $4.35 to $5.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS SKREF traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.53. The stock had a trading volume of 225,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,810. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.36. Skeena Resources has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $2.91.

About Skeena Resources

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. It also focuses on developing precious metal properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties consisting of 93 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 43,410 hectares; and Blackdome gold mine property.

