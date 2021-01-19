Raymond James Lowers Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Price Target to $13.00

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, AR Network reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KGC. CSFB set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.05.

NYSE:KGC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,196,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,773,170. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.23. Kinross Gold has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The mining company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 26.92%. Kinross Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 10.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 144,215,456 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,271,980,000 after purchasing an additional 13,911,897 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 13,685,672 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $126,266,000 after buying an additional 5,255,046 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,198,702 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $81,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605,403 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,452,778 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $180,827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,108,736 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,795 shares during the last quarter. 51.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

